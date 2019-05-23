Foreign Minister to lead Ministerial Consultations in the Cook Islands

Thursday, 23 May, 2019 - 16:29

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters is travelling to the Cooks Islands tomorrow for annual New Zealand - Cook Islands Ministerial Consultations.

Mr Peters will be joined by Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs Fletcher Tabuteau.

"New Zealand has a very special relationship with the Cook Islands as a realm country, and this meeting is an serious opportunity for us to reaffirm New Zealand’s ongoing commitment to our unique constitutional relationship," said Mr Peters.

The Ministerial Consultations are taking place prior to the Cook Islands’ expected graduation in January 2020 to high income country status, as defined by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The Cook Islands would be the first Pacific country to graduate since New Caledonia in 2000.

"Graduation to high income status will represent a serious achievement for the Cook Islands Government and it is timely to discuss how we will continue to work closely together" said Mr Peters.

The ministerial delegation will be travelling from 24-26 May.