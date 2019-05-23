Housing affordability, climate change key themes at housing forum

Thursday, 23 May, 2019 - 18:38

More than 100 delegates from New Zealand and Pacific Nations of Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and the Cook Islands attended the inaugural Pacific People’s Housing Forum. First of its kind, this one-day event brought together representatives from local and national government, private sector and academia to dialogue, collaborate and problem-solve on Pacific People’s housing both in the Pacific and in New Zealand.

The theme of the of the forum "powering collaboration for housing impact" received high level support with Hon. Jenny Salesa, Minister for Building and Construction. She stated in her closing address the government’s commitment to addressing housing affordability concerns in the Pacific community by adopting a rent-to-buy programme and a shared equity initiative.

In addition, Vui Mark Gosche, Deputy Chair of Housing New Zealand agreed to deepen collaborative relationships between Housing New Zealand, community housing providers and Pasifika service organisations.

Panel discussions on disaster response and resilience highlighted the need for an assets-based approach for development, where the skills and strengths within the community are leveraged. In doing so, dependency and reliance on aid is reduced. "We need to work in partnership with affected communities", explained Leveni ‘Aho, former Director for the National Disaster Management Office in Tonga.

The housing finance panel discussed the need for more effective financing options for post-disaster housing within the Pacific. Vaine Nooana-Arioka, Managing Director for Bank of the Cook Islands emphasised the importance of collaboration and availing resources ahead of the next big disaster event.

Other highlights included contributions from Pacific young people on housing adequacy. Prior to the forum, organisers hosted an essay competition for young people aged 16-18 based in the Pacific. Entrants answered the question "Habitat for Humanity is working toward a world where everyone has a decent place to live. What are your hopes for housing in your country?" Three finalists representing Samoa, Tonga and Fiji presented excerpts of their essays during the forum. Ana Malia Falemaka illustrated the importance of decent housing with her statement "home is the starting place of love, hopes and dreams - especially the dreams of children".