Budget 2019 Preview: Well-budgeted being

Friday, 24 May, 2019 - 11:09

We expect a second prudent Budget from Minister of Finance, Grant Robertson. Mr Robertson continues to point out that this Government will operate within its self-imposed fiscal parameters this term. As a result, we expect Budget 2019 to show small operating surpluses, a largely flat net debt profile, mixed in with modest spending and investment increases where fiscal headroom permits.

However, the slowing economy may have crimped that fiscal headroom somewhat compared to the Half-Year Update. Indeed, we anticipate that the Treasury will revise down its economic growth forecasts over much of the forecast horizon. Since the Half-Year Update, we have revised down our own annual growth forecasts by an average of 0.5 percentage points through to 2022.

Budget 2019 will also reveal more of the Government’s thinking and policy priorities under its new Wellbeing Budget framework. Specifically, the Wellbeing Budget document will contain a discussion of the wellbeing approach and outlook plus how the framework guided the setting of policy priorities and the subsequent spending and investments.