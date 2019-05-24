Otago cycle trail funding boost great news for otago - Patterson

Friday, 24 May, 2019 - 12:32

Today’s announcement that the Provincial Growth Fund is to spend $6.5 million on extending the Clutha Gold Great Ride Cycle Trail is great news for the regional economy, says Clutha-based New Zealand First MP Mark Patterson.

The substantial funding package will support the extension of the Clutha Gold Great Ride Cycle Trail from Lawrence to Waihola via Milton, almost doubling the trail’s length from 73km to136km. With other linked cycle trails, this extension brings the total trail distance in the wider region to more than 600km.

The three-year construction period is expected to generate 62 jobs, and create an average of 36 jobs per year in the first 10 years of operation.

"This is a significant piece of regional tourism infrastructure which brings the prospect of a single circular rail trail, ultimately connecting Dunedin with Central Otago, one step closer," Mr Patterson said.

"It will draw tourists into stunning parts of the region which many visitors currently miss, will inject new life into the towns of Lawrence, Milton, and Waihola, and will create jobs for locals. It’s fantastic news for Otago," Mr Patterson said.

"Congratulations to the Clutha Gold Cycle Trail Extension Committee led by Chairman Dave Vollweiler who have worked so hard over a 5 year period getting the project to this stage."