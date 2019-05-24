Tomorrow on Newshub Nation

Friday, 24 May, 2019 - 16:59

On Newshub Nation this weekend:

On Wednesday, 50,000 New Zealand teachers and principals will walk out of the classroom to participate in strike action that will make history. Will Education Minister Chris Hipkins offer a last minute deal?

Bereaved by the Christchurch mosque attacks - how ACC rules have caused one family further hardship and exposed a gap in the system.

Will he or won't he? We talk to the National Party's potential renegade MP Alfred Ngaro.

And a young woman who was forced to pay child support for a baby conceived by rape, finally gets answers from Police Minister Stuart Nash.

Then, we are joined by our panel to dissect this and the news of the week: The Hui's Annabelle Lee, Thomas Pryor from Sherson Willis PR and former Alliance MP Laila Harré.

Newshub Nation on TV3, 9.30am Saturday, 10am Sunday.