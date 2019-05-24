Primary sector driving continued export success - NZ First

Friday, 24 May, 2019 - 18:01

New Zealand First has welcomed the latest export statistics released by Stats NZ, showing overall export revenue is up 12 percent since April 2018, and that exports to China have reached a record $15 billion.

"April was another month of good news for New Zealand exporters, where the strength and resilience of our export sector was again demonstrated," says New Zealand First Spokesperson for Primary Industries Mark Patterson.

A boom in meat and edible offal exports to China was a highlight in a month of near-record growth for New Zealand’s exports, with beef exports to the country nearly doubling in the year to April 2019.

"The data released today shows that the strength of Chinese demand is presenting major opportunities for several primary sector commodities," says Mr Patterson.

"Beef and lamb exports to China are up a massive $420 million and $340 million respectively, showing those opportunities in the Chinese market are being successfully harnessed by our exporters," he added.

In addition, April also saw strong growth in other primary exports, such as dairy products, logs, and kiwifruit.

"I am particularly pleased to see dairy again being a key contributor to our booming primary export performance, up $124 million to $1.3 billion in April 2019, demonstrating broad-based strength in export values, which is fantastic for the New Zealand economy.

"When our primary exporters do well, all of New Zealand benefits. We’re proud to be part of a Government committed to supporting this growth, while also helping to realise the volume-to-value dream that we all share for our export sector," says Mr Patterson.