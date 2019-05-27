National kicks off Red Tape Roadshow - Jacqui Dean

Monday, 27 May, 2019 - 15:16

The Government is missing in action when it comes to helping small business so National is taking the initiative to crack down on red tape in all its forms, National’s Small Business spokesperson Jacqui Dean says.

"Today in Christchurch I kicked off the first leg of my Red Tape Roadshow so I can hear from those being hindered by overwhelming bureaucracy.

"National’s Have Your Say campaign for small business last year showed red tape is the biggest hindrance to growth. A survey of the building industry this year also showed red tape is still the number one problem.

"National cracked down on excessive bureaucracy when last in Government but there’s more to be done. Business owners can’t rely on this Government to reduce red tape because its natural inclination is to add complexity and grow the bureaucracy.

"We’ll be taking our Red Tape Roadshow around New Zealand and will be coming to a venue near you. If you’re a business owner struggling against a tide of red tape then we want to hear from you.

"Come to our public meetings and discussion groups and take our red tape survey. This is an opportunity to put on record your frustration about compliance that keeps you at your desk late into the night. You can directly influence National’s policy.

"National has a proven track record as competent managers of the economy. We back our businesses to compete on the world stage and we’ll help by making sure that compliance is simple and easy to use. We need a productive, growing economy to meet the needs of all New Zealanders."