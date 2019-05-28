Mental Health Commission confirmed in Budget - Bridges

Tuesday, 28 May, 2019 - 17:31

The National Party can this afternoon reveal that the Government will fund a Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission as part of Budget 2019, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

"In addition to what we’ve already released today, The National Party can now reveal the details about spending on mental health and Vote Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations for 2019/20.

"Vote Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations increases by $4 million next year to $55 million. Clearly, settling historic Treaty of Waitangi claims is not a priority for this Government.

"National can also reveal that there will be funding in Budget 2019 to secure a new Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission in Vote Health.

"After reversing our $100 million mental health programme and spending 18 months on a working group, the Government is finally starting to take some action.

"I can also confirm the Mental Health and Wellbeing Bill will be introduced to the House very shortly as a category two piece of legislation - meaning it must be passed in 2019. We know this because the Government’s 2019 Legislation Programme was leaked to National.

"The ‘Wellbeing Budget’ was meant to be transformational but it’s all spin and no substance."

