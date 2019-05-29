Government must stop delays on mental health - Doocey

Wednesday, 29 May, 2019 - 14:01

National welcomes today’s announcement of an independent mental health commission in the Government’s response to the Inquiry into Mental Health, but the onus must now be on urgently delivering frontline mental health services, National Mental Health spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

"National is keen to work with the Government on mental health but our aim will be focused on delivering more frontline services to support those with mental health issues. National’s 17 mental health initiatives that were scrapped by Government last year could have been making a real difference to vulnerable New Zealander’s today.

"If this Government is serious about making mental health services more accessible for New Zealanders, then a total of $1.9 billion of extra money over four years is necessary for the Government to increase access to the Inquiry’s indicative target of 20 per cent of the population having access to mental health services over five years.

"Tomorrow’s Budget will show if the Government are taking these targets seriously or whether it will be another underwhelming response to an important issue for so many Kiwis."