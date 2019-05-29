Bill to set up urban development authority introduced - Twyford

Wednesday, 29 May, 2019 - 15:22

Legislation to set up the Government’s urban development authority - KÄinga Ora-Homes and Communities - has been introduced to Parliament today.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford said KÄinga Ora-Homes and Communities will be the Government’s lead developer for urban development. It will bring together three existing agencies; Housing NZ, its development subsidiary HLC, and the KiwiBuild Unit.

"Homes and Communities will create a diverse mix of public, affordable and market housing.

"It will also be a world class public housing landlord and will continue to offer the homeownership support currently provided by Housing NZ and HLC such as Home Start Grants and Welcome Home Loans.

"At the moment the Government’s comprehensive house building programmes is spread across multiple agencies. This has led to duplication and the splitting of key roles, fragmented decision-making and limited coordination between agencies.

"KÄinga Ora is a new approach. It’s a one stop shop with a job description to build modern homes and vibrant communities.

"It will have a strong social mandate, including being a fair and reasonable landlord and recognising the importance of environmental, cultural and heritage values in urban development.

"Partnerships are critical to the future success of Homes and Communities, which will work alongside local government, iwi, infrastructure providers and property developers," Phil Twyford said.

KÄinga Ora will be established through two separate pieces of legislation. The Bill introduced today will bring together the three agencies. A second Bill later this year will give Homes and Communities its enabling development powers.

Following the select committee process, the first Bill is expected to pass later this year, with KÄinga Ora-Homes and Communities up and running on October 1.

To find out more about KÄinga Ora-Homes and Communities, please visit www.hud.govt.nz