High hopes for home ownership assistance in the well-being budget

Wednesday, 29 May, 2019 - 17:55

Tammy Ngawhika hopes that tomorrow’s budget announcement will include home ownership opportunities for people on low to moderate incomes. "Before I moved into my own home, I was living in a cold, damp home. My children were in and out of hospital. But I couldn’t afford a deposit to buy a home. It felt like we were stuck." Says Tammy.

Ms Ngawhika became a homeowner through Habitat for Humanity’s Progressive Home Ownership programme. At the time of entry into the programme, Ms Ngawhika had four young children. Today, a proud homeowner, Ms Ngawhika has completed a tertiary qualification in social work and works full time. Her children are healthy and thriving. She credits her and her family’s success to having an affordable home that is healthy and safe. "Now I’m lord of my own land, instead of being answerable to a landlord." Says Ms Ngawhika.

"There are many Kiwi families like Tammy and her family, locked out of the housing market" notes Claire Szabó, CEO Habitat for Humanity New Zealand. "If the Government supports a Progressive Home Ownership programme in this year’s budget, it has the potential to help a large number of families out of poverty".

"At our recent Pacific People’s Housing Forum, the Minister for Building and Construction stated that the government was looking into Progressive Home Ownership options. We remain hopeful for this budget." says Ms Szabó. "New Zealand has a real opportunity to get housing right for more families. Progressive Home Ownership would help us get there.