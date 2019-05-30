Budget 2019: 'This is the moment for Whanau Ora'

Thursday, 30 May, 2019 - 16:02

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu acknowledges a significant opportunity for WhÄnau Ora in 2019.

"We commend the efforts of Hon Peeni Henare to enable the growth and coverage of WhÄnau Ora that was anticipated through the WhÄnau Ora review. The Minister was loud and proud about a boost for WhÄnau Ora. I am sure that all of our whÄnau will be applauding his vision in demanding that WhÄnau Ora is adequately resourced to support whÄnau to achieve their aspirations".

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu was pleased to hear the Minister for Oranga Tamariki announce that in Budget 2019 that this is the moment for transformation to begin.

"The Prime Minister declared from the onset that the wellbeing outlook has fundamentally changed the way they have made budget decisions", said Helen Leahy, Pouärahi of Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu.

"We believe that wellbeing is WhÄnau Ora in action. How this works - in the words of Minister Martin, Oranga Tamariki will work differently both with individual tamariki and whÄnau and at a system level. This commitment comes with new funding".

"We congratulate Minister Martin not just for increased funding in growing the number of kairaranga and iwi family group conference coordinators but also in her commitment to address what she described as "chronic under-funding". She has announced new WhÄnau Care partnerships with iwi and MÄori organisations providing models for the development and support of caregivers. Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu has placed great priority on the care of our tamariki, mokopuna within whÄnau, and this announcement confirms the value of that approach".

"In the drive from welfare to wellbeing, we are pleased to see the commitment to lift incomes and support parents which we know will make a tangible difference. We would also encourage Minister Sepuloni to invest in the WhÄnau Ora approach - to walk alongside of whÄnau with WhÄnau Ora Navigators, in embedding ‘Whakamana Tangata’. That is where the difference will happen: when all Ministers can recognise the mana and dignity of all people so that they can participate meaningfully within their communities".

"Ultimately, we hope to see Ministers of Education, Health, Social Development, and across the government portfolios translate this Wellbeing/WhÄnau Ora approach into real gains for whÄnau in each of their sectors. We would welcome, for instance, greater recognition of the role whÄnau can play in schools; or a more targeted focus on supporting whÄnau enterprise across Te Waipounamu through the Provincial Growth Fund".

"There are some great moments in Budget 2019. The $1b investment in mental health and addiction services will be of huge interest for our whÄnau and whÄnau entities in the South".

"There are also some little gems - like the focus on MÄori Labour Market resilience run by Te Mätäwai: $6m to support the employment and mentoring of MÄori cadets. We know that WhÄnau Ora can play a big role here in attracting, retaining and development MÄori employees. It is also good to see the $40m set aside for Papakainga development and rural housing repairs to enable a WhÄnau Ora approach in housing".

"We know that the detail deserves our close scrutiny. For whÄnau in Te Waipounamu they can be assured that their needs, aspirations and outcomes will remain our highest priority as we continue to seek greater responsiveness from Government in ensuring that WhÄnau Ora/Wellbeing is at the heart of all that they do".