Budget 2019: 'This is the moment for Whanau Ora'

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu acknowledges a significant opportunity for WhÄnau Ora in 2019.
"We commend the efforts of Hon Peeni Henare to enable the growth and coverage of WhÄnau Ora that was anticipated through the WhÄnau Ora review. The Minister was loud and proud about a boost for WhÄnau Ora. I am sure that all of our whÄnau will be applauding his vision in demanding that WhÄnau Ora is adequately resourced to support whÄnau to achieve their aspirations".
Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu was pleased to hear the Minister for Oranga Tamariki announce that in Budget 2019 that this is the moment for transformation to begin.
"The Prime Minister declared from the onset that the wellbeing outlook has fundamentally changed the way they have made budget decisions", said Helen Leahy, Pouärahi of Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu.
"We believe that wellbeing is WhÄnau Ora in action. How this works - in the words of Minister Martin, Oranga Tamariki will work differently both with individual tamariki and whÄnau and at a system level. This commitment comes with new funding".
"We congratulate Minister Martin not just for increased funding in growing the number of kairaranga and iwi family group conference coordinators but also in her commitment to address what she described as "chronic under-funding". She has announced new WhÄnau Care partnerships with iwi and MÄori organisations providing models for the development and support of caregivers. Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu has placed great priority on the care of our tamariki, mokopuna within whÄnau, and this announcement confirms the value of that approach".
"In the drive from welfare to wellbeing, we are pleased to see the commitment to lift incomes and support parents which we know will make a tangible difference. We would also encourage Minister Sepuloni to invest in the WhÄnau Ora approach - to walk alongside of whÄnau with WhÄnau Ora Navigators, in embedding ‘Whakamana Tangata’. That is where the difference will happen: when all Ministers can recognise the mana and dignity of all people so that they can participate meaningfully within their communities".
"Ultimately, we hope to see Ministers of Education, Health, Social Development, and across the government portfolios translate this Wellbeing/WhÄnau Ora approach into real gains for whÄnau in each of their sectors. We would welcome, for instance, greater recognition of the role whÄnau can play in schools; or a more targeted focus on supporting whÄnau enterprise across Te Waipounamu through the Provincial Growth Fund".
"There are some great moments in Budget 2019. The $1b investment in mental health and addiction services will be of huge interest for our whÄnau and whÄnau entities in the South".
"There are also some little gems - like the focus on MÄori Labour Market resilience run by Te Mätäwai: $6m to support the employment and mentoring of MÄori cadets. We know that WhÄnau Ora can play a big role here in attracting, retaining and development MÄori employees. It is also good to see the $40m set aside for Papakainga development and rural housing repairs to enable a WhÄnau Ora approach in housing".
"We know that the detail deserves our close scrutiny. For whÄnau in Te Waipounamu they can be assured that their needs, aspirations and outcomes will remain our highest priority as we continue to seek greater responsiveness from Government in ensuring that WhÄnau Ora/Wellbeing is at the heart of all that they do".
