Te Mangai Paho welcomes Wellbeing Budget 2019

Te MÄngai PÄho welcomes the $14 million increase over two years in funding for content announced as part of the Wellbeing Budget 2019. The new funding will support the revitalisation of te reo MÄori and the goals of the Maihi Karauna strategy through increasing multi-platform engagement with te reo MÄori.
"Today’s announcement allows us to purchase new and innovative media content, in collaboration with the wider MÄori Media sector," says Larry Parr, KaihautÅ« of Te MÄngai PÄho.
"This content will be delivered across a range of platforms and have a particular focus on rangatahi audiences."
"This increased investment will provide more funding for innovative content producers to produce high-quality content to engage the growing broadcast and online audiences for te reo MÄori content."
"At its heart this investment will get more New Zealanders valuing te reo MÄori me ngÄ tikanga MÄori as part of our national identity. The Wellbeing Budget is all about a joined-up government focused on building the capabilities of our future generations economically, socially and culturally," Mr Parr says.
More information can be found here. Specific new initiatives will be announced by Te MÄngai PÄho in the coming weeks.
