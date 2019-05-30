Funding increase 'much-needed boost for universities'

Thursday, 30 May, 2019 - 17:10

New Zealand’s Vice-Chancellors acknowledge the 1.8% increase in the Student Achievement Component of university funding.

"Any funding increase at this time is a move in the right direction," says Universities New Zealand Chair Derek McCormack. "And Government needs to work with universities to ensure sustainable baseline funding for future years.

"Universities are under huge pressure to maintain quality and New Zealand needs a high-quality university system to help the Government deliver on its own aims of own aims of helping businesses transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy, ensuring access to and development of the digital technology, and lifting MÄori and Pacific incomes, skills and opportunities. These will require more skills from a sector that is now poorly funded in international terms.

"Investment in universities and the education they provide would mean that the universities can deliver the skills needed for teacher education, working with children and for new frontline staff in mental health. We can also make improvements in teaching quality and research, benefiting students, whÄnau and the wider community.

"Such improvements will also help boost our universities, making them more attractive to international students and to high-quality staff, who can further improve the quality of teaching and research.

"Universities can be-and want to be-part of the holistic solution to many of the concerns outlined by the Government in this budget. And we need to be resourced to help deliver that solution."