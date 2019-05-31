Right to Life encourages MPs to 'speak up in defence of voiceless unborn'

Friday, 31 May, 2019 - 00:28

Alfred Ngaro MP is applauded for his integrity and courage in daring to say the unspeakable, that "abortion is a holocaust in our nation". Right to Life encourages other MPs to confront this abomination and to speak up in defence of our nation’s voiceless unborn and their victimised and wounded mothers. Our women and their unborn deserve better than this abortion holocaust. Right to Life also applauds new National MP Paulo Garcia, for standing up for our unborn children in his inaugral speech in Parliament yesterday.

The dictionary declares that a holocaust is, a "huge slaughter or destruction of life". If the violent dismembering and slaughter of more than 500,000 innocent and defenceless unborn children in New Zealand since 1978, is not a holocaust, then what is? The blood of those killed in this holocaust cries out to their Creator for justice.

It is a tragedy that the compelling objective of the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, is to make permanent the abortion holocaust by removing the unborn from the protection of the Crimes Act and to make the killing of the innocent child in the womb "a reproductive choice for women". It would then be no longer a crime to kill the child in the womb but a health service and a human right for women for any reason, effectively up to birth. The child would in the words of Family Planning be, "the contents of the uterus and the products of conception".

What compounds this holocaust is that it is authorised and funded by the state with the silent acquiescence of the community. Our Labour led government in its Wellbeing budget for 2019, has continued to make special provision to provide funding for this holocaust which is disguised as a core and essential health service with unlimited funding. The government has no difficulty in castigating District Health Boards for over spending in the provision of vital health services, but would never criticise them for money spent on funding this abortion holocaust.

This holocaust is destroying our nation. What future does a nation have that destroys its own children? The New Zealand abortion holocaust is part of the international abortion holocaust that destroys more than 56 million unborn children every year.

The Alabama State Senate in passing a bill recently to ban abortion and protect the lives of its children before birth, explicitly and rightly compares, in the text of the bill, abortion to the holocaust, executions carried out under Stalin, and the Khmer Rouge regime. In fact the abortion holocaust exceeds by greater than an order of magnitude all these combined.