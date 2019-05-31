More taxes hit hardworking NZers in Botched Budget - Amy Adams

Friday, 31 May, 2019 - 11:12

Despite claiming to prioritise wellbeing, the Botched Budget offers nothing but more taxes for hardworking New Zealanders struggling with the rising cost of living, National’s Finance spokeswoman Amy Adams says.

"Most New Zealanders who work hard and pay their taxes will rightly see the Botched Budget has nothing in it for them.

"Instead of tax relief for middle New Zealand there are new and increased taxes that will drive up the cost of living. These include:

- $71 million tax on anyone using their mobile phone overseas

- $57 million workplace levy on businesses

- $80 million tourist tax that will deter tourism and hurt Kiwi businesses

- $360 million in petrol taxes

"For National, a real wellbeing Budget would prioritise front line services in Health and Education, Infrastructure and take steps to help address rising cost of living for New Zealanders.

"Yesterday’s Budget has barely enough to keep the lights on for DHBs, crumbs into medicines, more school classrooms but no teachers to fill them, no new roads and no tax relief for hardworking Kiwis.

"More taxes on middle New Zealanders does not increase wellbeing. All it does is increase the cost of living and make it harder for Kiwi families to get ahead.

"This is not a wellbeing Budget, it’s a Botched Budget that does nothing to support the economy and does nothing for middle New Zealand."