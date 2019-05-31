Botched Budget has motorists paying more for less - Goldsmith

Friday, 31 May, 2019 - 12:19

The first legislation passed after the so-called wellbeing Budget is to legislate for an extra $360 million worth of fuel taxes over two years, National’s Transport spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"We didn’t hear too much about this in the Budget, but these fuel taxes place a huge additional burden on Kiwi families. Prices at the pump are at some of the highest we’ve seen in years.

"The extra fuel taxes swamp any benefit to be gained from the potential handouts of the budget. This Government gives with one hand and takes more with the other.

"More galling is the fact that motorists are getting less for all the extra taxes they are paying. The Labour, Greens, NZ First Government has cancelled, delayed or gutted a dozen major transport projects - such as the East West Link, a decent road north of Tauranga, south from Christchurch and in many other places.

"Meantime, the new projects they promised, such as the slow tram down Dominion Road, are nowhere near even the development of a business case.

"They get to pay more fuel taxes so that the Government can find new ways to frustrate them out of their cars, with their primary focus on ‘mode shift’ - code for getting people out of their cars and on to their bike or public transport.

"The result is a hole in progress on reducing congestion."