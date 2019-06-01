New candidate promises fresh views for Kapiti Coast District Council

|
[ login or create an account ]
Raumati resident Asher Wilson-Goldman has announced his candidacy for Districtwide Councillor on KÄpiti Coast District Council, bringing fresh views and new energy to a Council in serious need of change.
"I love KÄpiti. From PaekÄkÄriki to Åtaki, each of our communities has unique strengths that combine to make the KÄpiti Coast a wonderful place to live," says Mr Wilson-Goldman.
"I’m standing for vibrant communities, real action on the climate crisis, and a council that engages with our people and leads nationally on the issues we care about. We need a council that represents all of our residents, not just a select few.
"KÄpiti is growing, and it’s up to all of us to have our say this election so we can build thriving communities, a healthy environment, well-paying jobs and the relaxed, coastal lifestyle we all enjoy," says Mr Wilson-Goldman.
As your Districtwide Councillor, I will:
Push central and regional Government to fund commuter rail to Åtaki sooner;
Make sure our new subdivisions have to take into account high-quality active transport to town centres, schools and train stations;
Be part of a Council that meets the climate crisis head-on and takes steps to lead local government in real action on climate change;
Find ways to bring rubbish and recycling back in-house, so Council can incentivise waste-reduction, provide better value for residents and have fewer trucks on our streets;
Ensure Council seeks out and engages with those whose voices are often ignored;
Seek to become a Living Wage council, and for KÄpiti to become a living wage district, so our rangatahi can find work locally and can build their lives here.
Mr Wilson-Goldman is 34 years old, and has 15 years experience campaigning for positive change at a range of levels, from grassroots volunteering to working in Parliament. He currently works as a Strategic Communications and Partnerships manager in a central government agency, helping to connect community groups, local and central government to build stronger communities.
To follow his campaign, find out more or get in contact, visit www.AsherforKapiti.nz.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice