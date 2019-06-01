New candidate promises fresh views for Kapiti Coast District Council

Saturday, 1 June, 2019 - 15:57

Raumati resident Asher Wilson-Goldman has announced his candidacy for Districtwide Councillor on KÄpiti Coast District Council, bringing fresh views and new energy to a Council in serious need of change.

"I love KÄpiti. From PaekÄkÄriki to Åtaki, each of our communities has unique strengths that combine to make the KÄpiti Coast a wonderful place to live," says Mr Wilson-Goldman.

"I’m standing for vibrant communities, real action on the climate crisis, and a council that engages with our people and leads nationally on the issues we care about. We need a council that represents all of our residents, not just a select few.

"KÄpiti is growing, and it’s up to all of us to have our say this election so we can build thriving communities, a healthy environment, well-paying jobs and the relaxed, coastal lifestyle we all enjoy," says Mr Wilson-Goldman.

As your Districtwide Councillor, I will:

Push central and regional Government to fund commuter rail to Åtaki sooner;

Make sure our new subdivisions have to take into account high-quality active transport to town centres, schools and train stations;

Be part of a Council that meets the climate crisis head-on and takes steps to lead local government in real action on climate change;

Find ways to bring rubbish and recycling back in-house, so Council can incentivise waste-reduction, provide better value for residents and have fewer trucks on our streets;

Ensure Council seeks out and engages with those whose voices are often ignored;

Seek to become a Living Wage council, and for KÄpiti to become a living wage district, so our rangatahi can find work locally and can build their lives here.

Mr Wilson-Goldman is 34 years old, and has 15 years experience campaigning for positive change at a range of levels, from grassroots volunteering to working in Parliament. He currently works as a Strategic Communications and Partnerships manager in a central government agency, helping to connect community groups, local and central government to build stronger communities.

To follow his campaign, find out more or get in contact, visit www.AsherforKapiti.nz.