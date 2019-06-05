Minister congratulates Auckland communities for housing initiatives

|
Minister for MÄori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Hon Nanaia Mahuta congratulated two community organisations, Te Whanau o Waipareira and Te Hononga o Tamaki me Hoturoa, for their commitment to improving housing in the Auckland region.
"We invested $1.98m with Waipareira to enable the completion of 49 urgent housing repairs and 20 DIY workshops. We also invested $520,000 with Te Hononga to complete 23 urgent housing repairs and 15 DIY workshops. This is an excellent investment into the wellbeing of our people.
"Poor quality housing is detrimental to whÄnau wellbeing, and many whÄnau have been living in substandard housing for many years.
"Better housing has real intergenerational impacts on the health and wellbeing of whÄnau, especially our tamariki," Hon Nanaia Mahuta says.
Te Puni KÅkiri has supported community-led projects throughout the motu and the benefits for whÄnau and community are substantial. They work through community providers to ensure whanau with high health needs get support for their essential repairs and receive much needed wrap-around services.
"In last week’s Budget we announced an additional $40 million towards MÄori housing over the next four year. This will ensure more whÄnau will access healthy, affordable, secure homes.
"A whÄnau-centred approach recognises the needs, strengths and diverse aspirations of whÄnau and communities. It supports whÄnau and MÄori to be self-determining," Minister Mahuta says.
The MÄori Development initiatives in Budget 2019 support whÄnau aspirations to live in a healthy home, develop their whenua, have increased opportunities for employment and to revive te reo MÄori.
Kua mihia ngÄ kaupapa kÅkiri whare o ngÄ hapori o TÄmakimakaurau
I whakamihia e te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori, Minita Whare Tuarua hoki a Nanaia Mahuta ngÄ whakahaere hapori e rua, Te Whanau o Waipareira, me Te Hononga o TÄmaki me Hoturoa, mÅ rÄtou i whakapau kaha ki te whakapai ake i ngÄ whare ki te rohe o TÄmakimakaurau.
"I whakapau mÄtou i te $1.98 miriona ki te awhina i te whakatutukinga o ngÄ whakapai e tino matea ana, ki te whakatÅ« awheawhe rua tekau hoki hei Äwhina i te hunga e hiahia ana ki te mahi i Ä rÄtou ake whakapaipai whare (DYI). I whakapau hoki i te $520,000 ki Te Hononga ki te whakaoti i ngÄ whakapaipai whare rua tekau mÄ toru e matea nuitia ana me ngÄ awheawhe DYI tekau mÄ rima. KÄtahi te tino whakapaunga pai ko tÄnei mÅ te oranga o Å tÄtou tÄngata.
"Ina taretare te whare he mea patu nui tÄrÄ ki te oranga o te whÄnau, ka mutu, kua roa ngÄ whÄnau i noho ana i ngÄ whare marahea mÅ te hia tau.
He hua Ä-whakatipuranga tÅ«turu nei te kounga o te whare ki te hauora me te oranga o te whÄnau, ina koa Ä tÄtou tamariki," e ai ki te HÅnore Nanaia Mahuta.
Puta noa i te motu kua whakahaeretia e Te Puni KÅkiri ngÄ kaupapa whakahaere Ä-hapori, ko ngÄ hua ki ngÄ whÄnau me te hapori, kei whea mai. Ka mahi rÄtou mÄ ngÄ kaiwhakarato Ä-hapori ki te mÄtua whakarite ka whai tautoko ngÄ whÄnau me ngÄ mate hauora nui mÅ Ä rÄtou whakapaipai mÄtuatua ka whiwhi hoki i te korowai tautoko e tino hiahiatia ana.
"O te wiki kua taha nei i pÄnuitia e mÄtou te $40 miriona ki ngÄ whare mÅ NgÄi MÄori Ä ngÄ tau e whÄ e tÅ« mai nei. MÄ konei e kitea te pikinga o ngÄ whÄnau e whai wÄhi ana ki ngÄ whare hauora, ngÄwari te utu, haumaru anÅ hoki.
"MÄ te whakamahi i te Ähua Ä-whÄnau ka tere kitea ngÄ hiahia, ngÄ pÅ«kenga, me ngÄ tÅ«manako o ngÄ whÄnau me ngÄ hapori. He tautoko i te whÄnau me te tangata MÄori ki te whai i tÅna tino rangatiratanga,’ te kÅrero a Minita Mahuta.
Kei te tautoko ngÄ kaupapa kÅkiri Whanaketanga MÄori i roto i Te PÅ«tea 2019 i ngÄ tÅ«manako o ngÄ whÄnau ki te noho ki roto i tÄtahi whare hauora, ki te whakawhanake i tÅ rÄtou whenua, ki te whakapiki i te whai wÄhitanga atu ki te mahi, otirÄ, ki te whakarauora i te reo MÄori.
