Minister congratulates Auckland communities for housing initiatives

Wednesday, 5 June, 2019 - 14:07

Minister for Māori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Hon Nanaia Mahuta congratulated two community organisations, Te Whanau o Waipareira and Te Hononga o Tamaki me Hoturoa, for their commitment to improving housing in the Auckland region.

"We invested $1.98m with Waipareira to enable the completion of 49 urgent housing repairs and 20 DIY workshops. We also invested $520,000 with Te Hononga to complete 23 urgent housing repairs and 15 DIY workshops. This is an excellent investment into the wellbeing of our people.

"Poor quality housing is detrimental to whānau wellbeing, and many whānau have been living in substandard housing for many years.

"Better housing has real intergenerational impacts on the health and wellbeing of whānau, especially our tamariki," Hon Nanaia Mahuta says.

Te Puni Kōkiri has supported community-led projects throughout the motu and the benefits for whānau and community are substantial. They work through community providers to ensure whanau with high health needs get support for their essential repairs and receive much needed wrap-around services.

"In last week’s Budget we announced an additional $40 million towards Māori housing over the next four year. This will ensure more whānau will access healthy, affordable, secure homes.

"A whānau-centred approach recognises the needs, strengths and diverse aspirations of whānau and communities. It supports whānau and Māori to be self-determining," Minister Mahuta says.

The Māori Development initiatives in Budget 2019 support whānau aspirations to live in a healthy home, develop their whenua, have increased opportunities for employment and to revive te reo Māori.

Kua mihia ngā kaupapa kōkiri whare o ngā hapori o Tāmakimakaurau

I whakamihia e te Minita Whanaketanga Māori, Minita Whare Tuarua hoki a Nanaia Mahuta ngā whakahaere hapori e rua, Te Whanau o Waipareira, me Te Hononga o Tāmaki me Hoturoa, mō rātou i whakapau kaha ki te whakapai ake i ngā whare ki te rohe o Tāmakimakaurau.

"I whakapau mātou i te $1.98 miriona ki te awhina i te whakatutukinga o ngā whakapai e tino matea ana, ki te whakatū awheawhe rua tekau hoki hei āwhina i te hunga e hiahia ana ki te mahi i ā rātou ake whakapaipai whare (DYI). I whakapau hoki i te $520,000 ki Te Hononga ki te whakaoti i ngā whakapaipai whare rua tekau mā toru e matea nuitia ana me ngā awheawhe DYI tekau mā rima. Kātahi te tino whakapaunga pai ko tēnei mō te oranga o ō tātou tāngata.

"Ina taretare te whare he mea patu nui tērā ki te oranga o te whānau, ka mutu, kua roa ngā whānau i noho ana i ngā whare marahea mō te hia tau.

He hua ā-whakatipuranga tūturu nei te kounga o te whare ki te hauora me te oranga o te whānau, ina koa ā tātou tamariki," e ai ki te Hōnore Nanaia Mahuta.

Puta noa i te motu kua whakahaeretia e Te Puni Kōkiri ngā kaupapa whakahaere ā-hapori, ko ngā hua ki ngā whānau me te hapori, kei whea mai. Ka mahi rātou mā ngā kaiwhakarato ā-hapori ki te mātua whakarite ka whai tautoko ngā whānau me ngā mate hauora nui mō ā rātou whakapaipai mātuatua ka whiwhi hoki i te korowai tautoko e tino hiahiatia ana.

"O te wiki kua taha nei i pānuitia e mātou te $40 miriona ki ngā whare mō Ngāi Māori ā ngā tau e whā e tū mai nei. Mā konei e kitea te pikinga o ngā whānau e whai wāhi ana ki ngā whare hauora, ngāwari te utu, haumaru anō hoki.

"Mā te whakamahi i te āhua ā-whānau ka tere kitea ngā hiahia, ngā pÅ«kenga, me ngā tÅ«manako o ngā whānau me ngā hapori. He tautoko i te whānau me te tangata Māori ki te whai i tōna tino rangatiratanga,’ te kōrero a Minita Mahuta.

Kei te tautoko ngā kaupapa kōkiri Whanaketanga Māori i roto i Te Pūtea 2019 i ngā tūmanako o ngā whānau ki te noho ki roto i tētahi whare hauora, ki te whakawhanake i tō rātou whenua, ki te whakapiki i te whai wāhitanga atu ki te mahi, otirā, ki te whakarauora i te reo Māori.