Minister congratulates Auckland communities for housing initiatives

Wednesday, 5 June, 2019 - 14:07

Minister for MÄori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Hon Nanaia Mahuta congratulated two community organisations, Te Whanau o Waipareira and Te Hononga o Tamaki me Hoturoa, for their commitment to improving housing in the Auckland region.

"We invested $1.98m with Waipareira to enable the completion of 49 urgent housing repairs and 20 DIY workshops. We also invested $520,000 with Te Hononga to complete 23 urgent housing repairs and 15 DIY workshops. This is an excellent investment into the wellbeing of our people.

"Poor quality housing is detrimental to whÄnau wellbeing, and many whÄnau have been living in substandard housing for many years.

"Better housing has real intergenerational impacts on the health and wellbeing of whÄnau, especially our tamariki," Hon Nanaia Mahuta says.

Te Puni KÅkiri has supported community-led projects throughout the motu and the benefits for whÄnau and community are substantial. They work through community providers to ensure whanau with high health needs get support for their essential repairs and receive much needed wrap-around services.

"In last week’s Budget we announced an additional $40 million towards MÄori housing over the next four year. This will ensure more whÄnau will access healthy, affordable, secure homes.

"A whÄnau-centred approach recognises the needs, strengths and diverse aspirations of whÄnau and communities. It supports whÄnau and MÄori to be self-determining," Minister Mahuta says.

The MÄori Development initiatives in Budget 2019 support whÄnau aspirations to live in a healthy home, develop their whenua, have increased opportunities for employment and to revive te reo MÄori.

Kua mihia ngÄ kaupapa kÅkiri whare o ngÄ hapori o TÄmakimakaurau

I whakamihia e te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori, Minita Whare Tuarua hoki a Nanaia Mahuta ngÄ whakahaere hapori e rua, Te Whanau o Waipareira, me Te Hononga o TÄmaki me Hoturoa, mÅ rÄtou i whakapau kaha ki te whakapai ake i ngÄ whare ki te rohe o TÄmakimakaurau.

"I whakapau mÄtou i te $1.98 miriona ki te awhina i te whakatutukinga o ngÄ whakapai e tino matea ana, ki te whakatÅ« awheawhe rua tekau hoki hei Äwhina i te hunga e hiahia ana ki te mahi i Ä rÄtou ake whakapaipai whare (DYI). I whakapau hoki i te $520,000 ki Te Hononga ki te whakaoti i ngÄ whakapaipai whare rua tekau mÄ toru e matea nuitia ana me ngÄ awheawhe DYI tekau mÄ rima. KÄtahi te tino whakapaunga pai ko tÄnei mÅ te oranga o Å tÄtou tÄngata.

"Ina taretare te whare he mea patu nui tÄrÄ ki te oranga o te whÄnau, ka mutu, kua roa ngÄ whÄnau i noho ana i ngÄ whare marahea mÅ te hia tau.

He hua Ä-whakatipuranga tÅ«turu nei te kounga o te whare ki te hauora me te oranga o te whÄnau, ina koa Ä tÄtou tamariki," e ai ki te HÅnore Nanaia Mahuta.

Puta noa i te motu kua whakahaeretia e Te Puni KÅkiri ngÄ kaupapa whakahaere Ä-hapori, ko ngÄ hua ki ngÄ whÄnau me te hapori, kei whea mai. Ka mahi rÄtou mÄ ngÄ kaiwhakarato Ä-hapori ki te mÄtua whakarite ka whai tautoko ngÄ whÄnau me ngÄ mate hauora nui mÅ Ä rÄtou whakapaipai mÄtuatua ka whiwhi hoki i te korowai tautoko e tino hiahiatia ana.

"O te wiki kua taha nei i pÄnuitia e mÄtou te $40 miriona ki ngÄ whare mÅ NgÄi MÄori Ä ngÄ tau e whÄ e tÅ« mai nei. MÄ konei e kitea te pikinga o ngÄ whÄnau e whai wÄhi ana ki ngÄ whare hauora, ngÄwari te utu, haumaru anÅ hoki.

"MÄ te whakamahi i te Ähua Ä-whÄnau ka tere kitea ngÄ hiahia, ngÄ pÅ«kenga, me ngÄ tÅ«manako o ngÄ whÄnau me ngÄ hapori. He tautoko i te whÄnau me te tangata MÄori ki te whai i tÅna tino rangatiratanga,’ te kÅrero a Minita Mahuta.

Kei te tautoko ngÄ kaupapa kÅkiri Whanaketanga MÄori i roto i Te PÅ«tea 2019 i ngÄ tÅ«manako o ngÄ whÄnau ki te noho ki roto i tÄtahi whare hauora, ki te whakawhanake i tÅ rÄtou whenua, ki te whakapiki i te whai wÄhitanga atu ki te mahi, otirÄ, ki te whakarauora i te reo MÄori.