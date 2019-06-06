Government establishes Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund

Thursday, 6 June, 2019 - 20:39

Improving the mental health and wellbeing of young members of the rainbow community is at the heart of the establishment of the Rainbow Wellbeing Legacy Fund, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

The Fund is an acknowledgement of those New Zealanders who were convicted for homosexual acts before the law was changed in 1986. In 2017 the Government apologised to them and in 2018 passed a law to allow for convictions to be expunged.

"In the wake of this the suggestion was made by some of the men involved that a fitting legacy would be to establish a fund that supports the young people of the Rainbow community. That is exactly what this fund will do." Grant Robertson, Minister of Finance said.

"This is a community proposed and driven idea that has come from one part of the community for another and the Government is proud to make it happen," Jacinda Ardern said.

"The Government is proposing to establish a charitable trust with a one-off endowment of $1 million. The trust will administer the payment of annual grants to support organisations that improve mental health and wellbeing outcomes in New Zealand rainbow communities, with a particular focus on organisations that support young people.

"The Government takes mental health seriously and this fund helps to tackle one of New Zealand’s long-term challenges of mental health," Jacinda Ardern said.