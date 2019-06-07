Cameras on boats must be quickly scaled up - Green Party

Friday, 7 June, 2019 - 10:00

The Green Party is glad to finally see the rollout of cameras on selected fishing boats but believes it needs to be scaled-up fast.

"We need cameras on all fishing boats as soon as possible to help stamp out illegal practices and protect our fisheries for future generations" says Green Party spokesperson for Fisheries, Gareth Hughes.

"The rollout in its current form is too generous with taxpayer’s money, too narrow and too slow.

"Whilst we welcome this first step we need to keep our eye on the big picture which is the sustainability of our fishing practises overall.

"The Greens have been calling for increased accountability for years and we want to see a rapid implementation timeline for cameras on the remainder of the fishing fleet".