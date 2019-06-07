He Ara Kotahi pathway and bridge opens

Friday, 7 June, 2019 - 15:43

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter today joined Mayor of Palmerston North City Grant Smith to open Palmerston North’s new cycling and walking path, which will provide a safe walking and cycling route between the city, Massey University and Linton.

"This new bridge and pathway will make it possible for people to safely walk, cycle or scoot between the city, Massey University and Linton Military Camp," Julie Anne Genter said.

"More than 18,000 people live, study or work on the south side of the ManawatÅ« River and now they’ll have more choice about how they get around their city.

"The pathway is expected to attract over 1,000 people every day. It will be a great asset for locals and visitors alike.

"More people to walking and cycling for short trips in Palmerston North means more foot traffic for business and less competition for car parking in the CBD.

The 7.1km pathway features five bridges, including a 194 metre long bridge across the ManawatÅ« River. The ManawatÅ« River bridge is 4.5 metres wide and has a nine metre viewing platform in the centre.

The project was jointly funded by the NZ Transport Agency, the Palmerston North City Council and Powerco, with a total construction cost of $18.4 million.

"This project is part of Government’s $390 million programme to make it easier for kiwis to walk and cycle around their cities for their everyday transport need," said Julie Anne Genter.

Images of the He Ara Kotahi bridge and cycle route attached can be credited to Palmerston North City Council.