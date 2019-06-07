Justice Minister represents New Zealand at nuclear disarmament summit

Friday, 7 June, 2019 - 16:31

Justice Minister Andrew Little will travel to Sweden this weekend to represent New Zealand at a high-level summit on nuclear disarmament.

"New Zealand is a proud and long-standing advocate for nuclear disarmament," says Andrew Little.

"Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty - the foundation document for the obligation on most of the international community not to acquire nuclear weapons, and for the obligation on those states already possessing them a half-century ago to disarm.

"This is a significant milestone for the Treaty, and the international community as a whole. But the Treaty is at a critical juncture. There is not enough progress on nuclear disarmament and Sweden’s initiative is aimed at trying to spur momentum for disarmament.

"New Zealand has been invited by Sweden to participate in the summit alongside a small number of other countries.

"I am pleased that New Zealand is being represented at this important summit and I look forward to joining with other Ministers in a new push for nuclear disarmament," says Andrew Little.