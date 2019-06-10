Maori Housing in the spotlight at housing awards - Mahuta

Monday, 10 June, 2019 - 10:32

Minister for MÄori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Hon Nanaia Mahuta congratulates all New Zealand nominees and winners in the Australasian Housing Institute Professional Excellence in Housing Awards.

"I would especially like to acknowledge the Te Puni KÅkiri MÄori Housing Network for their constant dedication to support whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi MÄori in achieving their housing needs and aspirations," Minister Mahuta says.

This vision was celebrated last night when a number of MÄori Housing Network initiatives were recognised as winners.

"Congratulations to the KÅkÅhÄ«nau PapakÄinga Trust on jointly winning the Excellence in Social Housing Award with the TÄmaki Housing Association."

In 2017, the destruction from Cyclone Debbie led to over 200 houses being evacuated in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

"I know this had a devastating impact on whÄnau in the region where many permanently lost their homes," Minister Mahuta says.

"KÅkÅhÄ«nau Marae was one of the first to provide temporary shelter and support for affected families and almost overnight KÅkÅhÄ«nau PapakÄinga Trust became a social housing landlord and is now planning its next homes as a community development hub."

Minister Mahuta also commends the Sorted KÄinga Ora: Financial Capability Programme on winning the Leading Community Engagement Award.

This is a partnered initiative between Te Puni KÅkiri: MÄori Housing Network and the Commission for Financial Capability.

"Sorted KÄinga Ora has been specifically designed through a kaupapa MÄori lens to empower tenants, whÄnau and community capacity to identify, plan for and respond to their housing needs.

"Importantly, it recognises that sometimes, a specific MÄori response is essential.

"Our $40m contribution to MÄori Housing in Wellbeing Budget 2019 will allow ‘Sorted KÄinga Ora’ to be rolled out as a national programme to build the financial capability of 300 whÄnau MÄori so they can make choices about how to meet their housing aspirations," says Nanaia Mahuta.

Both initiatives will now be considered at the Australasian Awards presented during the National Housing Conference in Darwin, Australia.