Maori Housing in the spotlight at housing awards - Mahuta

Minister for MÄori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Hon Nanaia Mahuta congratulates all New Zealand nominees and winners in the Australasian Housing Institute Professional Excellence in Housing Awards.
"I would especially like to acknowledge the Te Puni KÅkiri MÄori Housing Network for their constant dedication to support whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi MÄori in achieving their housing needs and aspirations," Minister Mahuta says.
This vision was celebrated last night when a number of MÄori Housing Network initiatives were recognised as winners.
"Congratulations to the KÅkÅhÄ«nau PapakÄinga Trust on jointly winning the Excellence in Social Housing Award with the TÄmaki Housing Association."
In 2017, the destruction from Cyclone Debbie led to over 200 houses being evacuated in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.
"I know this had a devastating impact on whÄnau in the region where many permanently lost their homes," Minister Mahuta says.
"KÅkÅhÄ«nau Marae was one of the first to provide temporary shelter and support for affected families and almost overnight KÅkÅhÄ«nau PapakÄinga Trust became a social housing landlord and is now planning its next homes as a community development hub."
Minister Mahuta also commends the Sorted KÄinga Ora: Financial Capability Programme on winning the Leading Community Engagement Award.
This is a partnered initiative between Te Puni KÅkiri: MÄori Housing Network and the Commission for Financial Capability.
"Sorted KÄinga Ora has been specifically designed through a kaupapa MÄori lens to empower tenants, whÄnau and community capacity to identify, plan for and respond to their housing needs.
"Importantly, it recognises that sometimes, a specific MÄori response is essential.
"Our $40m contribution to MÄori Housing in Wellbeing Budget 2019 will allow ‘Sorted KÄinga Ora’ to be rolled out as a national programme to build the financial capability of 300 whÄnau MÄori so they can make choices about how to meet their housing aspirations," says Nanaia Mahuta.
Both initiatives will now be considered at the Australasian Awards presented during the National Housing Conference in Darwin, Australia.
