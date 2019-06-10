Election candidates called for in Invercargill

Monday, 10 June, 2019 - 12:27

Do you feel strongly about the future of your city?

Now is your chance to give local politics a go and have your say.

This October, the city will elect its Mayor and 12 Councillors for the Invercargill City Council.

ICC is also managing the election process for the Bluff Community Board, where five people will be elected, and the Invercargill Licensing Trust, for which there is five positions.

ICC will host a candidate briefing at the Civic Theatre on Wednesday, 26 June from 5.30pm, and a candidate’s handbook has been produced for anyone and everyone considering standing for election this year

Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said the candidate’s briefing will be the first opportunity for people considering local politics to hear about what their duties would be as an elected member, and the election process.

"We will also talk a little bit about rules like advertising for campaigns, the use of social media, and donation rules," Mr Morris said.

"If you’re community-minded and passionate about the issues facing Invercargill, Bluff, and surrounds, we encourage you to come along to the briefing, or visit Council’s website for more information."

Nominations open on July 19.

More information is available at www.icc.govt.nz/elections/