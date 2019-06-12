Sir Brian Roche appointed to chair NZTA Board

Wednesday, 12 June, 2019 - 14:21

Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of Sir Brian Roche as the Chair of the NZ Transport Agency.

Sir Brian’s appointment is for a three year term, starting on 11 June 2019.

Phil Twyford said Sir Brian Roche is an experienced director with an extensive track record in both the public and private sector.

"He brings a wealth of experience and a steady hand to transport sector governance, having previously chaired the Transport Agency and the Auckland Regional Transport Agency and is currently the chair of City Rail Link Limited."

The Transport Agency’s core functions are to plan and invest in New Zealand’s land transport networks through the National Land Transport Programme and to regulate those networks.

"Our Government has a transformative agenda to rebalance the transport system toward better safety, access and value for money, along with more investment in regional and local roads and rail.

"The Transport Agency has a crucial role to play in creating a modern and sustainable transport network and I’m pleased to appoint someone of Sir Brian’s calibre to lead this work.

"There is currently a review of the Transport Agency’s regulatory functions underway, which the Government expects to receive shortly. A key focus for Sir Brian will be implementing the direction signalled from that review, and I am confident in Sir Brian’s ability to make that happen.

"I’d like to thank interim chair Nick Rogers and acknowledge the work of the previous chair Michael Stiassny who uncovered and led the fixing of the Agency’s regulatory issues," Phil Twyford said.