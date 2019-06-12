Motorists have little to show for $1.7 billion tax grab - Goldsmith

Wednesday, 12 June, 2019 - 16:27

People who drive continue to be treated like outlaws by this Government, which intends to milk them for $1.7 billion in fuel taxes and give them little in return, National’s Transport spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

"The scale of the tax increases on motorists dwarfs anything offered to middle New Zealanders in the Botched Budget.

"Aucklanders are copping the brunt of the Government’s push to frustrate motorists out of cars. When the Auckland regional fuel tax is factored on top of the extra fuel taxes and GST motorists will pay, the tax grab is an eye-watering $1.7 billion."

"The extra tax they’re going to collect is more than the cost of the Waterview Tunnel or the Transmission Gully motorway. But despite paying all this tax, the only thing being offered to motorists in return is the chance to go slower through a reduction to speed limits.

"For the typical Auckland motorist who fills up their tank about once a week, this will see them pay more than $1500 in extra tax over three years.

"This Government clearly doesn’t have motorists’ wellbeing at heart given these taxes will flow through into broader cost of living pressures.

"It stings even more that the Government hasn’t built a single new road, yet it has cancelled, delayed or gutted a dozen major transport projects - such as the East West Link, a decent road north of Tauranga, south from Christchurch and in many other places."