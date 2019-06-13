Mobile Health Clinic for healthier rural communities - King

Thursday, 13 June, 2019 - 13:22

National is proposing a mobile rural health clinic to provide a ‘WOF’ type health check-up in remote areas to ensure people in rural communities have easy access to quality healthcare, National’s Rural Communities spokesperson Matt King says.

"More than 600,000 New Zealanders live in rural communities, and while it’s accepted not everyone in rural New Zealand can live next to a hospital, it’s important they have access to modern healthcare.

"National wants to pilot mobile rural health clinics serviced by health practitioners which will travel to remote rural communities on a regular basis, where they can provide general health check-ups and mental health support for locals.

"This initiative will make a tangible difference to those in isolated areas who too often simply ignore potential health warning signs because of their busy lifestyles and the lack of convenience.

"To learn more about the Mobile Rural Health Clinic and National’s stance on other matters in the primary sector I encourage you to read our recently launched primary sector discussion document."