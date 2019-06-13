Racing Safety Development Fund recipients announced

Thursday, 13 June, 2019 - 17:40

Minister for Racing Winston Peters announced today that the Government has invested $389,351 in 17 projects to improve safety at racecourses.

The grants are made available through the Racing Safety Development Fund which provides $1 million annually to racecourse safety across two funding rounds.

This year’s second funding round has supported a range of infrastructure projects including track maintenance equipment, mobile barrier vehicle upgrades, replacement running rails and a greyhound track LED lighting upgrade.

The fund plays an important role in supporting the safety of the racing industry for animals, staff and the wider public.

The next funding round opens for applications on 31 July 2019 and closes on 25 September 2019.

New Zealand’s racing clubs, and the respective code bodies, are encouraged to apply to the Fund where there are safety improvements that need assistance.