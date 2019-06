Blessing for Waingakau housing development - Mahuta

Friday, 14 June, 2019 - 12:43

The Minister for Māori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Hon Nanaia Mahuta congratulates the rōpū behind the Waingakau Housing Development that will see 120 new homes built in the Hawkes Bay.

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga and Waingakau Housing Development Ltd formally blessed the site in Flaxmere this morning where the Waingakau Housing Development will be built.

"Today’s blessing is an important milestone in the Waingakau Housing Development journey as the construction phase will now begin," Minister Mahuta says.

The Waingakau Housing Development will focus on wellbeing including supporting Māori into quality affordable homes, building a resilient intergenerational community that acts as a natural support system for whānau and promoting a design that has a low impact on the environment.

"This development will provide much needed housing for whānau Māori in the region where mixed ownership models including social housing, private rentals, assisted ownership and private ownership will be possible," Minister Mahuta says.

Thirty whānau have completed the Sorted Kāinga Ora programme, an initiative that aims to build whānau financial capability to help whānau realise their housing aspirations.

"Sorted Kāinga Ora has been specifically designed through a kaupapa Māori lens to empower whānau to identify, plan for and achieve their housing aspirations.

"Importantly, it recognises that sometimes, a specific Māori response is essential," Nanaia Mahuta says.