Blessing for Waingakau housing development - Mahuta

The Minister for MÄori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Hon Nanaia Mahuta congratulates the rÅpÅ« behind the Waingakau Housing Development that will see 120 new homes built in the Hawkes Bay.
Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga and Waingakau Housing Development Ltd formally blessed the site in Flaxmere this morning where the Waingakau Housing Development will be built.
"Today’s blessing is an important milestone in the Waingakau Housing Development journey as the construction phase will now begin," Minister Mahuta says.
The Waingakau Housing Development will focus on wellbeing including supporting MÄori into quality affordable homes, building a resilient intergenerational community that acts as a natural support system for whÄnau and promoting a design that has a low impact on the environment.
"This development will provide much needed housing for whÄnau MÄori in the region where mixed ownership models including social housing, private rentals, assisted ownership and private ownership will be possible," Minister Mahuta says.
Thirty whÄnau have completed the Sorted KÄinga Ora programme, an initiative that aims to build whÄnau financial capability to help whÄnau realise their housing aspirations.
"Sorted KÄinga Ora has been specifically designed through a kaupapa MÄori lens to empower whÄnau to identify, plan for and achieve their housing aspirations.
"Importantly, it recognises that sometimes, a specific MÄori response is essential," Nanaia Mahuta says.
