Blessing for Waingakau housing development - Mahuta

Friday, 14 June, 2019 - 12:43

The Minister for MÄori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Hon Nanaia Mahuta congratulates the rÅpÅ« behind the Waingakau Housing Development that will see 120 new homes built in the Hawkes Bay.

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga and Waingakau Housing Development Ltd formally blessed the site in Flaxmere this morning where the Waingakau Housing Development will be built.

"Today’s blessing is an important milestone in the Waingakau Housing Development journey as the construction phase will now begin," Minister Mahuta says.

The Waingakau Housing Development will focus on wellbeing including supporting MÄori into quality affordable homes, building a resilient intergenerational community that acts as a natural support system for whÄnau and promoting a design that has a low impact on the environment.

"This development will provide much needed housing for whÄnau MÄori in the region where mixed ownership models including social housing, private rentals, assisted ownership and private ownership will be possible," Minister Mahuta says.

Thirty whÄnau have completed the Sorted KÄinga Ora programme, an initiative that aims to build whÄnau financial capability to help whÄnau realise their housing aspirations.

"Sorted KÄinga Ora has been specifically designed through a kaupapa MÄori lens to empower whÄnau to identify, plan for and achieve their housing aspirations.

"Importantly, it recognises that sometimes, a specific MÄori response is essential," Nanaia Mahuta says.