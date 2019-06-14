Minister to attend ILO Centenary

Friday, 14 June, 2019 - 13:39

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway will be travelling to Geneva, Switzerland next week to represent the New Zealand Government at this year’s International Labour Conference. The Conference takes place from 16 to 19 June, during the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) centenary year.

"New Zealand was a founding member of the ILO in 1919, which now has 187 member states working together to set international labour standards," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

"The focus of this year’s Conference is on the Future of Work and how the ILO can best prepare itself for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

Iain Lees-Galloway will be addressing the Plenary session of the Conference on 16 June on this Government’s vision to improve the wellbeing and living standards of New Zealanders. Discussions at the conference will include ‘Ending violence and harassment in the world of work’, a key item on the agenda.

"I welcome the opportunity to share New Zealand’s wellbeing vision, insights and experiences in workplace relations and discuss ending violence and harassment at work with my ministerial counterparts and ILO officials," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

While in Geneva, he will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts to discuss a range of topics including; collective bargaining, combatting migrant exploitation, and dealing with diverse forms of employment.