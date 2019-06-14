Minister should release legal advice on Waihi mine - David Bennett

Friday, 14 June, 2019 - 14:39

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage should release the legal information she received before controversially deciding to block Oceana Gold’s Overseas Investment Office application in Waihi, National’s spokesperson for Land Information David Bennett says.

"The decision to decline the application for Oceana Gold to purchase 178 hectares of rural land for a new tailings reservoir near Waihi was ideologically driven and did not take into account the significant economic benefits.

"Even the Associate Finance Minister described the project as having ‘substantial and identifiable benefit’ as Oceana Gold have a record of adding $373m to our economy in 2016, and this project would add 360 jobs with an average miner’s wage of $120,000.

"The Minister should release the advice she received before making her decision on this case, it’s in the public interest."