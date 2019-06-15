Funding approved for micro-credentials

Saturday, 15 June, 2019 - 12:52

Three micro-credentials will receive funding from the Government to help New Zealanders gain new skills and balance learning with working, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

Micro-credentials are stand-alone education credits intended for trainees or people in the workplace to access specific knowledge and skills in a cost-effective and time-efficient way.

The Government added micro-credentials to New Zealand’s formal qualifications and training system last August, and changed funding rules late last year so the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) could fund them.

The micro-credentials approved for funding are:

- Two micro-credentials developed by Competenz that will provide the forestry sector with skilled planting workers

- A micro-credential developed by the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) to give learners the skills and knowledge to install kitchens to professional standards.

"The Government believes micro-credentials will be increasingly important," Chris Hipkins said.

"People will need new, up-to-date skills across their lifetime: sometimes a full qualification and, in other cases, a refresh of skills in the form of a micro-credential that will keep workers up to date.

"Micro-credentials are smaller than qualifications, with a tight focus on developing skills to meet the immediate needs of industry, employers, iwi and/or community.

"They are a big step forward in helping learners, employers and businesses keep pace with the changing demands of a modern workplace, allowing the education and training system to respond flexibly and innovatively to fast-paced social, economic and technological change," Chris Hipkins said.

The three micro-credentials were developed with input and support from industry to help meet local demand.