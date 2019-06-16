Roger Watkin stands for Greater Wellington Regional Council

Sunday, 16 June, 2019 - 16:15

Local businessman Roger Watkin has announced he is standing as a candidate for the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Mr Watkin says he has had a great deal of encouragement to stand and the timing is right for him to represent the people of the Porirua electorate.

"My standing is not a criticism of the two current councillors, who have been there for a very long time. It is more about bringing a fresh voice and a fresh perspective to help advance the interests of Porirua and our particular concerns within the region."

Mr Watkin says there are a significant number of important issues, not least of which is the need for an efficient, cost effective public transport system.

"We must have public transport which is both reliable and affordable. Clearly there are some ongoing issues with the regional transport infrastructure and I look forward to having an input on this and advocating strongly for the people of Porirua City."

Mr Watkin says decades of success in local businesses and social service organisations stand him in good stead to serve the people of Porirua at regional level.

"I am a decision maker. I take responsibility and own the outcome. We need to always be looking for a better way and at the same time building constructive relationships," he says.