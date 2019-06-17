Productivity Commission board members appointed

Monday, 17 June, 2019 - 15:58

Minister of Finance Grant Robertson today announced two new appointments to the board of the Productivity Commission.

Andrew Sweet and Gail Pacheco have been appointed to the board, with three-year terms commencing from 1 June and 1 July respectively. They join chair Murray Sherwin and Sally Davenport.

"Gail Pacheco and Andrew Sweet bring a range of experience to the Productivity Commission’s board, including around labour and health economics and environmental issues like the RMA and climate change," Grant Robertson said.

Grant Robertson also thanked Graham Scott, who retired from the board in May, for his work during his eight year tenure on the Productivity Commission board.

Biographies:

Gail Pacheco is an experienced researcher with a focus on labour and health research themes. She is currently a Professor of Economics and the Director of the NZ Work Research Institute at the Auckland University of Technology leading large-scale funded projects, involving both academic and external collaborations. In 2018, Professor Pacheco was awarded the NZIER Economics Award for outstanding contributions to the advancement of economics and its applications to New Zealand.

Andrew Sweet is currently a Director of consulting firm Firecone NZ where he provides economic, public policy, regulatory and commercial advice. He also runs the secretariat of the Small Advanced Economics Initiative which brings together senior officials from different countries to explore policy issues. From 2010-2014, he was a Policy Advisor at DPMC where he provided advice on environmental issues such as the RMA and climate change. His other key areas of expertise are science and innovation policy, network utilities regulation and transport policy.