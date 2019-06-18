Nominations open for 2019 Biosecurity Awards

Tuesday, 18 June, 2019 - 11:43

Minister for Biosecurity Damien O’Connor says Kiwis can celebrate those helping to keep our flora, fauna and vital primary sectors safe by nominating them for New Zealand Biosecurity Awards.

"The annual awards are a way to recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions by individuals and organisations who are protecting Aotearoa - in our communities businesses, iwi and hapÅ«, industry, universities and government agencies.

"It’s time to shine a light on the incredible achievements of our biosecurity champions. There are people who are going above and beyond to ensure our country is safeguarded and that our biosecurity system remains world-class. Let’s give them the thanks and recognition they deserve".

Mr O’Connor said to recognise the huge commitment from volunteer communities, there is an additional tier to the Community Biosecurity Award - the Pihinga Award for new projects and the Kahiwi Award for established projects.

"Biosecurity is up to all of us. Every New Zealander has a role to play in protecting Aotearoa against unwanted pests and diseases, whether that’s on-farm, on-orchard, in our communities or in our backyards. It’s one of the most important things we can do to protect our way of life".

Finalists will be announced on Tuesday 24 September. The winners will be announced on Monday 4 November at the award’s dinner in Auckland.

Visit www.thisisus.nz/biosecurity-awards to find out more and enter online.