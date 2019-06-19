Online certificates and passports: Avoid 'dodgy dotcoms'

Wednesday, 19 June, 2019 - 12:09

Registrar-General Births, Deaths and Marriages, Jeff Montgomery warns kiwis against unofficial websites selling New Zealand birth certificates. Hundreds of kiwis are ordering birth certificates from off-shore ordering services, which charge $69, and take longer than ordering online through the official website for as little as $33. "When it comes to getting important government issued documents don’t risk paying too much, waiting longer than you need to or even being scammed - if you’re doing it online, do it the official way" says Mr Montgomery. If you’re ordering a birth, death or marriage certificate, the only website the Department endorses is our official govt.nz page, www.certificates.services.govt.nz

With demand for online services increasing, we work hard to make sure kiwis have access to the services they need, whenever and wherever they want.

From our online start of life service, SmartStart, to our online end of life service, Te Hokinga Ä Wairua, we’re here to support kiwis through all stages of life.

Our online life and identity services make it easy for kiwis to order official identity documents, like birth, death or marriage certificates, renew or apply for a passport online, and even plan a registry wedding. "When dealing with identity information, protecting the privacy of kiwis is at the centre of what we do" says Mr Montgomery.

"If you’re using any of our online services, especially when ordering official certificates or records, make sure you’re on the govt.nz website.

"That way you can be confident you’re getting trusted services at the right cost, and that your information is being protected" Mr Montgomery says.

Visit our govt.nz website here: https://www.govt.nz/

For passports, citizenship and identity services visit: https://www.passports.govt.nz/

For SmartStart services, check out https://smartstart.services.govt.nz/

To learn more about Te Hokinga Ä Wairua visit: https://endoflife.services.govt.nz/welcome