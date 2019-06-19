Victoria enacts assisted dying - ACT

Wednesday, 19 June, 2019 - 12:11

ACT Leader David Seymour congratulates Victoria as the Voluntary Assisted Dying Act comes into force.

Today the State of Victoria, Australia, will enact the Voluntary Assisted Dying Act 2017 which will give terminally ill Victorians suffering with less than six months to live, or 12 months for neurodegenerative diseases, the right to request their doctor’s help to end their suffering.

"Victoria can be proud to have passed and enacted a compassionate law that will give choice and comfort to a small number of people who are suffering terribly at the end of their lives.

"Victoria is just the latest jurisdiction to show New Zealand politicians that it is possible to create strongly safeguarded assisted dying legislation that gives choice to those who want it and protection for those who want nothing to do with it.

"Members of Parliament in New Zealand should take comfort in knowing our neighbours across the ditch have looked at the international evidence, listened to experts and the public, and arrived at the decision to legalise assisted dying.

"I hope Members will take an equally principled stand and vote in favour of the End of Life Choice Bill at its second reading on 26 June."