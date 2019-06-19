Nash fails on 1800 new police - Bishop

Wednesday, 19 June, 2019 - 16:21

The Government’s much touted promise to add 1800 new frontline police officers in three years is in tatters, and looks set to be ‘reset’ a la KiwiBuild, National’s Police spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

"In two years the Police have only added 472 new police to the force, taking into account attrition in the force. In recent months the number of new police officers has actually gone backwards, from 527 in March, down to 472 in June.

"Police Minister Stuart Nash and the Government committed to 1800 new police by the time of the next election, little more than a year away. Mr Nash has absolutely no chance of reaching that target and keeping his commitment to New Zealanders.

"Failure to deliver on promises is a recurring theme of this Government. KiwiBuild has only just cracked 100 houses, fees-free has been a flop and there’s been a measly 1 per cent increase in medicine funding.

"New Zealanders around the country will be disappointed at yet another broken promise by a hopeless and incompetent Government that talks big, but can’t deliver."