Candidates' sessions scheduled for upcoming Taupo or Waikato elections

Thursday, 20 June, 2019 - 08:22

Budding local body politicians can find out more about standing for TaupÅ District Council or Waikato Regional Council at a series of information sessions early next month.

Deputy electoral officer Tina Jakes said the sessions would provide information to prospective candidates around the nomination process, campaigning, time commitments and legislation that is applicable during the election process, as well as what they could expect if they are successful at the election.

"There’s plenty to learn at these sessions about not only what representing our community entails, how councils work, members’ responsibilities in various capacities: as a councillor, community board member or the mayor," she said.

The sessions would run ahead of the opening of nominations on Friday, July 19 for October’s local elections.

There would be a mix of presentation sessions for potential candidates to receive the information and drop-in sessions where they could attend at any time and ask questions.

The TaupÅ District Council election will be for the mayor and 11 councillors, including one from the newly established TaupÅ East Rural ward, seven from the TaupÅ ward, two from Turangi/Tongariro and one from Mangakino. There will also be an election for the Turangi/Tongariro Community Board which will include four members from Turangi town and two members from the remaining area the ward covers.

The information sessions will be held at the following times and locations:

Monday, 1 July: Council chamber, 107 Heuheu Street, TaupÅ, 7pm-8.30pm (presentation).

Tuesday, 2 July: TaupÅ customer service centre, 46 Horomatangi Street, TaupÅ, 9.30am-10.30am (drop-in session).

Tuesday, 2 July: Mangakino service centre, Mangakino, 1pm-2.30pm (presentation).

Tuesday, 2 July: Turangi service centre, Turangi mall, 4.30pm-5.30pm (drop-in session) and 7pm-8.30pm (presentation).