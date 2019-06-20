Labour announces Auckland Council Manurewa-Papakura candidates

Thursday, 20 June, 2019 - 09:10

The Labour Party has selected Manurewa business owner Ilango Krishnamoorthy and economist and former Labour cabinet minister Peter Neilson as our two candidates to contest the Manurewa-Papakura Auckland Council positions for this year’s local body elections, announced Andrew Beyer the Chair of the Labour Party Manurewa Electorate Committee, Andrew added, Ilango and Peter both have extensive business and community service experience along with the local links to be strong advocates for our community. Ilango Krishnamoorthy is a South Auckland business and community leader . He has lived in Manurewa for nearly 30 years and seeks more co-operation between the Council, the local boards and the local MPs for the benefit of our community.

Hon Peter Neilson is an experienced economist, and policy adviser who knows how to get things done at both the council and central government level. He has family links with the Manurewa Papakura area. His son Alexander lives with his wife in Papakura and a brother and his wife live in Waiau Pa just down the road from Karaka.

Labour has decided to stand candidates for the two Manurewa Papakura Council positions this year, in addition to the Manurewa Local Board to provide better representation for all the communities in Manurewa and more effective Councillors at the Auckland Council, says Andrew Beyer The full Manurewa Local Board Labour team including Ilango Krishnamoorthy will be announced soon.

We all know what the regional issues are traffic congestion, affordable housing, better planning for our future and safer communities. The other big issue is restoring trust in our council and councillors. Says Ilango Krishnamoorthy

Peter Neilson and I both understand Auckland is a fast-growing city needing to catch up with investment in social and transport infrastructure that has to be paid for. We also know that rates are a cost that needs close monitoring by councillors. Our backgrounds include managing large projects where cost control was essential. Says Ilango, we will work to minimise rate increases and ensure Manurewa Papakura gets the priority it needs.

Peter Neilson says the people of Manurewa and Papakura need councillors to represent them that can persuade their fellow councillors to make the decisions to best help South Auckland and the city as a whole. There are two parts to fixing this . First, we know politicians pay more attention to the people who turn out to vote. We have to lift the number of people who vote in local body election in Manurewa Papakura and across South Auckland. Second, we need to have councillors who understand our needs and will work with the Auckland Council the local boards and our MPs to make things happen. The easiest Councillor strategy is to grandstand in the media, alienate the council staff and fellow councillors, achieve very little and then as a consequence persuade most of the community to not vote.

As councillors our priority will be to restore trust in our elected representatives, by working co-operatively with our local boards, our MPs, the council and our fellow councillors says Peter Neilson

We are both looking forward to serving the wider community as councillors concluded Ilango Krishnamoorthy.