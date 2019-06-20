2018 abortion stats: Women exploited and abandoned - Right to Life

Thursday, 20 June, 2019 - 23:55

The 2018 Abortion statistics have just been released. It is an indictment on us as a society, that we are still killing children by the thousands upon thousands.

In 2018 13,282 unborn New Zealand children were reported killed by abortion, three less than in 2017 and around 33 times the number killed in road accidents in 2018. Right to Life asks why at a time when the humanity of the unborn child is no longer in question, are still mass killing the most less human beings on our planet? s reported.

It is distressing that at time when our society is working hard to make violence and bullying of any kind totally unacceptable, our government intends to decriminalise abortion so that it would no longer be a crime to kill an unborn child and that the killing of the child would be "a reproductive choice for women." The total and utter hypocrisy of this is the elephant in the room of New Zealand society.

The statistics disguise the reality that every child violently dismembered in the womb of the child’s mother is an unrepeatable miracle of God’s loving creation. Right to Life applauds those heroic women who rejected abortion and chose life for their precious infant. They deserve the generous support of the whole community. Right to Life also grieves with those women who were coerced into an abortion and often abandoned by the father of their child at the time of the woman’s greatest need. It is a cruel mockery and charade for society to pretend that it is "a woman’s right to choose." So often it is a choice made by others. "Choosing" an abortion is a decision of despair and a cry for help.

The statistics are also an indictment on the media which have generally ignored the latest media release on abortion statistics made by Statistics NZ. It was Joseph Stalin who said the killing of one human being is a tragedy and the killing of tens of thousands just a statistic. Since 1977 more than 500,000 children have been violently killed in their mother’s womb, a massive violation of human rights. Why is the media so coldly indifferent to the killing of New Zealand children in their first nine months of life?

Key Facts Abortion Statistics 2018

- The general abortion rate was 13.5 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44 years, down slightly from 13.7 per 1,000 in 2017.

- Women aged 20-24 and 25 -29 years had the highest abortion rates [both 19 abortions per 1,000 women aged 20-24 years and 25-29 respectfully], down from 21 and 20 respectfully in 2017.

- 52 percent of all abortions were for women aged in their 20s.

- 38 per cent of all abortions were for women aged 30 years and over, compared with 27 per cent in 2008.

- Most abortions (64 percent) were a woman’s first abortion.

- 60 percent of abortions were performed before the 10th week of the pregnancy, up from 59 percent in 2017

- 19 percent of known pregnancies (live births, stillbirths, and abortions) ended in an abortion.

- 84 young women under the age of 16 years had an abortion in 2018, 62 alleged that they had notified their parents or guardian of their abortion, 22 did not.

- 12,901 abortions were authorised on the grounds of mental health, the grounds used by certifying consultants to provide abortion on demand. This is 98 percent of the total.

- There were 49 abortions authorised on the grounds of danger to life/ and or Physical Health.