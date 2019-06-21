Name change and civil union certificates available online

Friday, 21 June, 2019 - 12:09

It is now possible to order a Name Change or Civil Union certificate online.

Jeff Montgomery, Registrar-General Births, Deaths and Marriages, says this addition completes the suite of products available to order through our Order Certificate service.

"Official certificates can be really useful for people needing to prove their identity, or for people who are researching their family history," says Mr Montgomery.

"Our online services make it easier for kiwis to do what they need to do, when they need to do it.

Birth, Deaths and Marriages support people through significant moments in their lives, from the birth of a child to the death of a family member or friend.

"We’re committed to providing accessible and secure online services to make these moments easier for New Zealanders, freeing up time to spend celebrating or reflecting," says Mr Montgomery. Name Change and Civil Union certificates join Birth, Death and Marriage certificates, which are also available to order online.

Order your civil union certificate online at: https://www.govt.nz/browse/family-and-whanau/getting-married/civil-unions/get-a-civil-union-certificate/

Order your name change certificate at: https://www.govt.nz/browse/passports-citizenship-and-identity/proving-and-protecting-your-identity/name-change-certificate/how-to-order-a-name-change-certificate/