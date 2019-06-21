Announcement of new Ambassador to Argentina - Peters

Friday, 21 June, 2019 - 15:12

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters today announced the appointment of diplomat Carl Worker as Ambassador to Argentina.

"Currently Consul-General in Hong Kong, Carl Worker has a long and distinguished diplomatic career. He has served as Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism, Ambassador to China and Ambassador to Argentina - to which he is now returning - and in Washington DC and Suva," Mr Peters said.

"New Zealand enjoys a warm relationship with Argentina. We are both southern hemisphere nations with strong agricultural roots and are supporters of a strong, open rules-based trading system. Our trade dialogue with Mercosur (comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay) represents our joint commitment to expand trade, investment and cooperation, including through a future trade agreement.

"Direct flights between Auckland and Buenos Aires have contributed to a dramatic increase in tourist numbers over the last five years and greater opportunities for commercial, cultural and sporting exchanges, with annual test matches between the All Blacks and the Pumas a highlight," Mr Peters said.

Mr Worker will also be accredited to Paraguay and Uruguay.