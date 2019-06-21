Ngati Parewahawaha great example of a thriving community

Friday, 21 June, 2019 - 15:43

The Minister for MÄori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta has congratulated Parewahawaha Marae for the outstanding leadership it has shown rebuilding the local community in Bulls.

Te Puni KÅkiri MÄori Housing Network has invested $1.851m into the community in the past three years to repair 17 whare which included kaumÄtua flats, whÄnau homes and the development of a four home papakÄinga.

"Like many communities NgÄti Parewahawaha is taking a broader approach to whÄnau-led community development," says Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

"The rÅpÅ« managing these projects are working with whÄnau around rebuilding their marae community. They are also giving whÄnau the opportunity to gain skills such as basic building maintenance skills to support work on whÄnau homes into the future.

"More than fifty years ago NgÄti Parewahawaha established the marae and now the next generation is taking on leadership roles to continue to support the marae and reinvigorate the community.

"The Richardson whÄnau are now continuing their Dad’s dream to have a thriving community centred on Parewahawaha marae, by establishing a papakÄinga."

Pita Richardson was the last of the original trustees and one of the last descendants to hold continuous ahi kaa for the whenua.

"He was one of the founding trustees involved in the building of the marae 50 years ago and now his tamariki and mokopuna keep the paepae warm and are returning to live in the area.

"Heneti Hammond, daughter of one of the founding trustees, now lives in the flats that are located next door to the marae and is the kaikaranga for the marae. She says it’s ‘awesome’ that the repairs have reignited the community spirit," says Nanaia Mahuta.