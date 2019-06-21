This weekend on Newshub Nation

Friday, 21 June, 2019 - 18:07

On Newshub Nation this weekend:

The End of Life Choice Bill goes to vote in parliament this week - we are joined by Dr Stefanie Green, one of Canada’s leading experts in medically assisted dying - as well as two terminally ill New Zealanders with very different perspectives on the Bill.

We travel to the US, where Washington Post reporter Jenna Johnson shares her hot takes on the United States democratic primaries. Who will take on Trump?

Are we going to miss our targets? Reporter John-Michael Swannix asks why there was nothing in the budget for electric vehicles.

And to discuss the highs and lows of the week in politics, we are joined by Maxim Institute CEO Alex Penk, Newsroom’s Senior Political Reporter Laura Walters, and National Communications Lead for Hapai Te Hauora, Emma Espiner.

