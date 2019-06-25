Enrol to have your say

Tuesday, 25 June, 2019 - 10:27

Make sure you can have your say and get enrolled to vote ahead of this year’s local body elections in October.

Just under three months from now voting papers for the Council and District Health Board elections are going to be posted out.

Eligible voters have until 16 August to ensure they are on the electoral roll so they can take part in the elections.

After that the only option is to cast a special vote.

The Electoral Commission will soon be sending information to people who are already on the electoral roll, urging them to check their details.

First timers, and those who are not quite 18 will need to visit www.vote.nz to register, or pre-register, by 16 August.

Pre-registration is useful for anyone who will have their 18th birthday between now and when the elections are held, as they will be automatically enrolled as soon as they turn 18.

Two major changes to the way two of Hawke’s Bay’s communities are represented will be in place from these elections. Napier will be represented by 12 ward councillors, and Wairoa has introduced MÄori wards. This means three of Wairoa’s at large councillors will be chosen by voters on the MÄori roll, and three by voters on the general roll.

The Electoral Officers for Hawke’s Bay’s five Councils and Hawke’s Bay District Health Board (HBDHB) are working together to promote enrolling, and voting, and encouraging new candidates to stand for the 2019 local body and District Health Board elections on 12 October.

Collectively, they also want to increase the number of young voters - those aged between 18 and 24 - and voters of all ages in general.

While the total number of Hawke’s Bay people who voted in 2016 was better than the national average, the region still only had a 42% turnout.

Voting means you can have your say on who represents you and makes decisions on your and your community’s behalf, helping to shape the future of your local and regional councils, and District Health Board.

Nationwide, councils look after a huge range of community assets worth billions, including libraries, parks, playgrounds and pools, 90% of New Zealand’s road network, the bulk of the country’s water and wastewater networks and the environment we all depend on.

The HBDHB is a Crown Entity and the Government’s funder and provider of public health and disability services across the region. It spends close to $600 million per year, or approximately $1.6 million a day, on providing health care to Hawke’s Bay people. The DHB is the region’s largest employer and works with consumers, stakeholder communities and other health and disability organisations to plan and coordinate equitable, effective and timely health care.

The DHB is holding information sessions for potential DHB candidates as follows:

Wednesday 17 July 2019

- 5.00pm

- HBDHB Boardroom, Corporate Office, Hastings

Thursday 18 July 2019

- 5.00pm

- Foyer Napier Health Centre, Wellesley Street, Napier.

These will be informal sessions providing an opportunity for potential candidates to find out more about what is involved in being a Board member of the DHB, and getting answers to any questions they have. Relevant information about the DHB and the election process will also be provided.

Key dates:

- 19 July Nominations open for candidates

- 16 August Nominations close at 12 noon, and the electoral rolls close

- 21 August Electoral officers to publicise candidates’ names

- 20-25 September Voting papers delivered to households

- 12 October Voting papers must be at the council or DHB before 12 noon. Preliminary results will be available as soon as possible afterwards.

- 17-23 October Official results declared.