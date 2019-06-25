'Parliament does well to separate smoking from vaping'

Tuesday, 25 June, 2019 - 11:14

"Good on the Government for banning smoking in vehicles when there are children inside. We wholeheartedly support this move and we’re pleased Parliament’s dealing with this issue separately to vaping," says Jonathan Devery, director of Alt New Zealand - the largest New Zealand-owned vaping business.

Mr Devery’s comments come as Parliament debates the Smoke-free Environments (Prohibiting Smoking in Motor Vehicles Carrying Children) Amendment Bill. The bill was introduced last week by Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa with its first reading set to resume today.

The Associate Minister has said she intends to include vaping as part of the vehicle ban via the Smoke-free Environments (Vaping) Amendment Bill later this year.

"Our only wish is that during this bill’s progression and then the vaping legislation later this year, MPs continue to clearly differentiate between the dangers of tobacco verses the positive and effective role vaping plays in helping Kiwis quit smoking," he says.

Mr Devery and his business partner Ben Pryor say it’s encouraging the National Party is also supporting the proposed smoking ban for cars carrying kids going to select committee, and that the Speaker has made it clear during the bill’s first reading that this proposed legislation is not the place to debate vaping.

"It’s very important that smoking and vaping are treated completely differently because they are completely different. It’s great the Government gets that and has recently firmed up its public position on vaping."

Two weeks ago the Health Promotion Agency (HPA) and Ministry of Health launched a ‘vaping to quit smoking’ website https://vapingfacts.health.nz/. The website is part of a public information campaign announced by the Associate Health Minister and aimed at supporting smokers to successfully switch to vaping.

"The Government is doing some great work in the Smoke Free 2025 space. However key to ongoing success will be keeping smoking and vaping completely separate. Let’s ensure New Zealand smokers cannot be confused. The crystal-clear message needs to be that vaping is the most effective tool smokers have to quit," says Jonathan Devery.

www.getalt.co.nz