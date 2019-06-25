Amy Adams to retire from politics at election

Tuesday, 25 June, 2019 - 12:59

Amy Adams has announced she will retire from politics at the 2020 election and as a consequence of that decision she has chosen to stand down from the spokesperson roles she holds in the Party.

Ms Adams has been the MP for Selwyn since 2008 and is currently both the Finance spokesperson and the Shadow Attorney General.

"I have been incredibly privileged to serve as the MP for Selwyn and a member of the National Party Caucus for almost 12 years," Ms Adams says.

"Making the decision to step away from politics has not been an easy one but it is the right time for me and my family and I’m looking forward to whatever the future holds.

"I have every confidence in the National Party under Simon Bridges leadership and their prospects for the 2020 election. My decision is purely about what is right for me and the life I want to lead going forward.

"I’ve chosen to make this announcement now as given the seniority of the positions I hold in the Caucus I felt that it was important new people have time to establish themselves in those roles as we head towards 2020.

"From now until the election I will continue to work hard as the advocate for the people of Selwyn."