Alastair Scott to stand down in 2020

Tuesday, 25 June, 2019 - 13:45

MP for Wairarapa Alastair Scott has today announced that he won’t contest the 2020 election.

"It has been a privilege to serve the electorate of Wairarapa for two terms. I have decided that I will not nominate as a National Candidate in the forthcoming selection for Wairarapa.

"I’m confident that I leave my seat in good shape for the 2020 election. I am announcing today because it is very important to me that we have sufficient time to find and support our new National Wairarapa candidate for the 2020 election.

"I am grateful to the National Party for the opportunities and support it has shown me over the past six years. The party is full of dedicated individuals who are committed to working hard for New Zealand. I will extend my full support to the newly selected candidate.

"It will be business as usual in my office until the election. As always, people should not hesitate to get in touch with myself or my staff.

"I have every confidence that National will claim victory at the next election."